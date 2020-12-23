Uitvlugt pedal cyclist struck down, killed by speeding car

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist of Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, on Monday lost his life after he was struck down and killed by a speeding car at the Stewartville Public Road.

The dead man was identified as Rajendra Doodnauth, 55, of Uitvlugt Pasture.

Based on the police report, the accident occurred at around 10:40 hrs.

Police said that motorcar, PGG 8096, driven by George Douglas, 44, of Lot 112 Section ‘D’ Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara, was travelling east along the northern side of the road at fast rate. The driver reportedly told police that the pedal cyclist was traveling in the same direction in front of his car; the driver claimed that cyclist made a sudden turn to go across the road and ended up colliding with the left side of the car.

As a result of the collision, the cycle ended up into a nearby trench. The man fell onto the front window screen of the car and onto the road.

He was dragged some distance away before the vehicle came to a complete stop.

Kaieteur News understands that Doodnauth’s right leg was severed.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead after.

His body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

Reports are that the driver is in police custody assisting with investigations.