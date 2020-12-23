Pre-qualification bids open for NCN service providers

Latest update December 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 54 ¬¬¬¬- bids for nine government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart streets.
Notable projects included the procurement of pre-qualifications of service providers/ contracts for 2021; the provision of transportation services for COVID-19 relief distribution for the Office of the PM; as well as the supply and delivery of Information Technology Equipment for technical and vocational institutions.
Below are the companies and their bids.
National Communications Network (NCN) – Pre-qualifications of service providers/ contracts for 2021
Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) – Supply and delivery of electro-mechanical equipment and spares in four lots
Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) – Rehabilitation and conversion of living quarter Corriverton, Region Six
Ministry of Education (MoE) – Supply and delivery of Information Technology Equipment for technical and vocational institutions
Supply and delivery of laptops and electronic tablet – National Centre for Education Resource Development (NCERD)
Supply and delivery of information and communications technology for Cyril Potter College of Education
Office of the Election Commission – Procurement of uniform materials, shirts and shirt jacks
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) – Supply of transportation
Office of the Prime Minister – Provision of transportation services for COVID-19 relief distribution
Ministry of Home Affairs – Procurement of vehicles, Guyana Police Force (GPF)
Regional Democratic Council (RDC) – Provision of consultancy services for the design and supervision of the Number 52 to Canje Creek Road
