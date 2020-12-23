Nah judge wan book by he cover

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Another 40 plus cases yesterday and one more person died. And people are like de Duracell battery… they just keep going and going.

De main shopping areas were jam-packed. Cars were jostling with each other. De police, as usual were doing a fine job in de morning but by midday, many of dem were standing at de side of de roads. There are simply not enough ranks to sustain de type of operation dat is needed. Some of dem police nah like sun. So dem does be standing at side observing de confusion rather dan trying to solve it.

Yesterday dem boys hear a story about a lil boy going in a barber shop. When de lil boy enters de shop he whisper to his customer, “This is the dumbest kid in the world. Watch while I prove it to you.”

De barber puts a hundred dollar bill in one hand and two coins in the other, then calls the boy over and asks, “Which do you want, son?” De boy takes the coins and leaves.

“What did I tell you?” said the barber. “That kid never learns!”

Later, when de customer leaves, he sees de same young boy coming out of de ice cream shop.

“Hey, son! May I ask you a question? Why did you take the coins instead of the one hundred dollar bill?”

The boy licked his cone and replied:

“Because the day I take the dollar the game is over!”

Talk half and nah get outsmart by lil boys.