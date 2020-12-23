Lone witness charged for killing friend-

Essequibo mystery shooting…

Kaieteur News – Cordel Grimes, 25, who is said to be the only witness to the shooting of his friend, Reeaz Khan, on September 29th, outside a hotel on the Essequibo coast, was charged for his murder last Monday.

Grimes made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam, at Charity Magistrate Court, Region Two.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge which alleged that he shot and killed his friend Khan. He was remanded and expected to make his next court appearance on January 7th, 2020. The matter will be transferred to Suddie Magistrate Court for disclosure of statements.

According to reports, Khan was shot multiple times, and was taken by Grimes in a car to the Suddie Public Hospital. Police had stated Grimes was the driver and owner of that car. Grimes, too, was reportedly shot to the arm, and was admitted at the same hospital.

Grimes had told investigators that the shooting occurred in front of a hotel in the village of Aurora sometime around 19:30 hrs. The 25-year-old claimed they were shot at by person/s unknown while walking towards the car. Khan was shot to the face and in the arm.

When contacted, however, the hotelier as well as persons living nearby told Kaieteur News that they heard no gunshots during the time and date in question.

About a day after the incident, Grimes took self-discharge, and momentarily went under the radar without offering an official statement to the police.

His friend, Khan, on the other hand, succumbed six days later. Doctors had told family members that the bullet he received was lodged between his nose and forehead.

Sometime later, Grimes finally re-appeared. He was questioned by police and had told investigators that he cannot remember seeing any one shooting at them. He was subsequently released as detectives continued to investigate the case.

It was later revealed too, that Khan’s spectacles and slippers were recovered from Grimes’ car but his wallet, driver’s licence and two cellphones were missing. One spent shell, which matched a .32 caliber weapon, was also found.

Kaieteur News learnt that Major Crimes Unit had stepped in to solve the case which was being labeled as a mystery shooting with only one witness who could not recall anything.

Grimes was later re-arrested and senior police sources had told this newspaper, that there is enough circumstantial evidence, which can be used in a case against him.