‘Hot skull’ gets 43 and a half years for Albouystown footballer’s murder

Kaieteur News – Alvin Jones, called ‘Hot Skull,’ a fish cleaner of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was yesterday sentenced to 43 years and a half years in prison for the murder of Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, after the presentation of a probation report on the Jones’ upbringing and life.

The report outlined that Jones is a secondary school dropout, who grew up in a single-parent home at Castello Housing Scheme, West La Penitence, Georgetown.

According to the report, Jones’ mother worked two jobs to provide for the family, when he was a child. The report also indicated that residents described Jones as being well mannered as a child.

As such, the resident concluded that Jones might have been negatively influenced by peers in his teenage years.

Meanwhile, a victim impact statement by relatives of the deceased provided the court with a perspective of how their lives were affected, after he was murdered.

Daniels’ girlfriend, Ashley Castello, whose statement was tendered through State Prosecutor, Nafeeza Baig, detailed that after his demise, she could not sleep for weeks and she felt like she lost everything.

Added to this, the victim’s sister, Patricia De Abreu, told the court that her brother’s untimely death, left their family without both of their male role models, since their father had also died.

When he was given the opportunity to address the Court, Jones claimed: “I did not think I get a fair trial.”

He claimed too, among other things that the witnesses had identified the shooter as a “red man.”

However, Prosecutor Baig who presented the matter along with State Counsel, Shawnette Austin, urged the court to consider the prevalence and nature of the offence.

She noted specifically that a dangerous weapon was used during the commission of the offence.

As such, Justice Beharry imposed the 43 and half years prison sentence on Jones. She told him that he has the option to appeal the sentence, if he so desires.

Jones fatally shot Daniels during a robbery at Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown on February 2, 2017.

Media reports had indicated that Daniels, 39, a painter and plumber of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, was shot in the chest by one of two men who had robbed him of a chain and a small sum of money shortly after he had followed his companion to her Lot 253 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown residence.

Back then, the police had said that Daniels was shot when he attempted to pursue the two bandits.

It was reported that on the day in question, Daniels picked up his girlfriend from work on a CG motorcycle and dropped her off at her residence.

Based on the reports, the bandits entered the home and demanded cash and jewellery from Daniels. Before fleeing on a motorcycle, the bandits discharged several rounds hitting Daniels.