Former priest found murdered in his home

Kaieteur News – Well-known, former Anglican priest, George Chuck-A-Sang, 82, was found murdered in his home on Monday, shocking church members and sparking an outpouring of sentiments.

His partially decomposed body was discovered with multiple stab wounds around 15:00 hrs. in his two-storey concrete house located on Vlissengen Road, Lodge.

The house adjoins St. Sidwell’s Anglican Church.

Police believe that he was probably slain over the weekend.

Chuck-A-Sang’s daughter, Renata Chuck-A-Sang, who is also well-known as a humanitarian activist, told investigators that she last spoke to her dad via telephone on Friday around 08:00 hrs.

On Monday morning, she decided to check up on him again by calling him via Whatsapp, but his phone rang out. Later that day, she decided to visit his residence and called out for him but got no answer. She reportedly grew worried and decided to visit the home of the current priest, Monsell Alves, who resided in North East La Penitence.

Police further stated that Renata told Alves that she was unable to make contact with her dad. The priest accompanied her back to Chuck-A-Sang’s home, located in the compound of the St. Sidwell’s church.

Together they entered the house and made the gruesome discovery.

Chuck-A-Sang’s body was found in the upper flat of his home. He was clad in his brief.

Crime scene experts noted that the former priest forehead was also swollen.

The body was taken away to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, the Anglican Diocese expressed condolences with social media filled with memories of the former priest.