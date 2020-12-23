COVID-19 death toll mounts to 160

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded its 160th death as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest fatality, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH), is a 73-year-old male from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the MOH yesterday recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases. According to the updated dashboard, 34 of those new cases are recorded in Region 10.

The other cases were recorded in Region Four with three new cases and Region Seven with eight.

The MOH noted, too, that there are 741 active cases of COVID-19; 635 patients in home isolation; 31 in institutional isolation with five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital.