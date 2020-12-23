Latest update December 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 160

Dec 23, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded its 160th death as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest fatality, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH), is a 73-year-old male from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, the MOH yesterday recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases. According to the updated dashboard, 34 of those new cases are recorded in Region 10.
The other cases were recorded in Region Four with three new cases and Region Seven with eight.
The MOH noted, too, that there are 741 active cases of COVID-19; 635 patients in home isolation; 31 in institutional isolation with five in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Disease Hospital.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Three Guyanese Match Officials make 2021 FIFA International List

Three Guyanese Match Officials make 2021 FIFA International List

Dec 23, 2020

Kaieteur News – Sherwin Johnson, Maurees Skeete and Kleon Lindey have been reselected to represent Guyana on the prestigious FIFA Refereeing International Lists, enabling the Guyanese trio to...
Read More
Party Castle Candy Express support GGA/Nexgen GA charitable event

Party Castle Candy Express support GGA/Nexgen GA...

Dec 23, 2020

Endurance Championship 2021 Harper craving silverware

Endurance Championship 2021 Harper craving...

Dec 22, 2020

Peters, Watts crown King and Queen champs

Peters, Watts crown King and Queen champs

Dec 22, 2020

Locals excited about new golfing community

Locals excited about new golfing community

Dec 21, 2020

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and better in 2021

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and...

Dec 21, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • THE PROBLEM IS CLASS

    Kaieteur News – One of the nauseating traits that have developed is the rigid divide and compartments in which we judge... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]