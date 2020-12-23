Latest update December 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Bus slams into court fence after colliding with car

Dec 23, 2020 News

At the scene of the accident.

Kaieteur New – One person was taken to the hospital following a collision on Monday night between a minibus and a car at the intersection of Brickdam and High Street, Georgetown.
The injured individual was a female passenger of the motorcar.
The accident reportedly took place close to 23:00 hrs.
It is understood that the bus was heading east along Brickdam, while the car was heading north along High Street.
It is unclear as to what really transpired, but eyewitnesses recalled seeing the car colliding with the right side of the bus. As a result of the impact, the car spun once while the driver of the minibus lost control and slammed into the fence of the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.
If it was not for the fence, said the constables guarding the court, the bus would have crashed into their guard hut, injuring them as well.
Both police and ambulance arrived at the scene shortly after. Paramedics removed the injured female passenger who was stuck in the car, placed her in a wheelchair, took her to the waiting ambulance, and sped off to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

 

