Boat captain committed to stand trial for death of father-in-law

Latest update December 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 23, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A boat captain was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of his father-in-law. He is accused of ramming his boat into the man.
The accused, George Vansluytman, 38, of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One, appeared via live video before Magistrate Dylon Bess.
At the end of the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder, the magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Vansluytman for him to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of 67-year-old Dennis Welcome. He is expected to go on trial on the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
Vansluytman was not required to plead to the indictable charge on his first court appearance. The charge alleged that on July 28, 2018, at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, he killed Welcome.
According to facts of the charge, around 03:00hrs. Vansluytman, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, returned home and threatened his wife. It is alleged that Vansluytman held on to the throat of the woman and placed a spoon to her neck and told her that he would kill her.
The woman then raised an alarm and her father rushed to her aid and later carried her to his home.
Around 07:00hrs, Vansluytman travelled by boat to Welcome’s residence. Upon arrival, Vanslytman saw Welcome sitting in a boat and allegedly used his vessel to ram the other. As a result of the impact, Welcome fell into the water and failed to resurface.
An alarm was later raised and Welcome’s body was subsequently retrieved and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The matter was reported and the accused was later arrested and charged with murder.
Dec 23, 2020Kaieteur News – Sherwin Johnson, Maurees Skeete and Kleon Lindey have been reselected to represent Guyana on the prestigious FIFA Refereeing International Lists, enabling the Guyanese trio to...
Dec 23, 2020
Dec 22, 2020
Dec 22, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Kaieteur News – Lincoln Lewis of Guyana and Michael Flynn of the USA are two dangerously ignorant men. Flynn of course... more
Kaieteur News – One of the nauseating traits that have developed is the rigid divide and compartments in which we judge... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]