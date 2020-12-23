Latest update December 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Boat captain committed to stand trial for death of father-in-law

Dec 23, 2020 News

Committed to stand trial: George Vanslytman.

Kaieteur News – A boat captain was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of his father-in-law. He is accused of ramming his boat into the man.
The accused, George Vansluytman, 38, of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One, appeared via live video before Magistrate Dylon Bess.
At the end of the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder, the magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence against Vansluytman for him to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of 67-year-old Dennis Welcome. He is expected to go on trial on the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
Vansluytman was not required to plead to the indictable charge on his first court appearance. The charge alleged that on July 28, 2018, at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, he killed Welcome.
According to facts of the charge, around 03:00hrs. Vansluytman, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, returned home and threatened his wife. It is alleged that Vansluytman held on to the throat of the woman and placed a spoon to her neck and told her that he would kill her.
The woman then raised an alarm and her father rushed to her aid and later carried her to his home.
Around 07:00hrs, Vansluytman travelled by boat to Welcome’s residence. Upon arrival, Vanslytman saw Welcome sitting in a boat and allegedly used his vessel to ram the other. As a result of the impact, Welcome fell into the water and failed to resurface.
An alarm was later raised and Welcome’s body was subsequently retrieved and taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The matter was reported and the accused was later arrested and charged with murder.

