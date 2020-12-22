Security guard remanded for raping, killing Cummings Lodge woman

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, four days after the motionless body of a Cummings Lodge woman was discovered naked in her Eight Street, South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara home, the man accused of the crime made his first court appearance and was remanded to prison.

The defendant, Ravindra Ramdeen, 47, a security guard of 481 Ninth Street, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alicia George.

Ramdeen, who was unrepresented, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on December 10, 2020 at Eight Street, South Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Marilyn Singh called ‘Miss Jean’, during the occurrence of a rape.

Police prosecutor Thornhill asked the court for two months to complete the file and the matter was adjourned to February 1, 2021 for report.

According to reports, Singh had lived with her father, her brother, his wife and step-children. On Friday December 11, 2020 around 08:00hrs, Singh’s body was discovered naked by her brother, Rohit Singh.

The matter was reported and the police visited the area where Singh’s body was found. According to a police report, no marks of violence was seen on the woman’s body and it was then taken for a post mortem which revealed that she died of blunt trauma to the head and asphyxiation as a result of manual strangulation.

While in custody, Ramdeen reportedly confessed to killing Singh and stated that he shared a relationship with her. It is reported that he told the police that Singh let him into the house and they later engaged in sexual intercourse. During intercourse the man claimed, Singh hit her head and decided not to continue, and despite her refusal, he persisted.

After constantly denying him, he claimed that he became angry and he strangled her. He then left her body, which was later discovered by her brother.

Kaieteur News had reported that the woman was allegedly being abused by her relatives.

Back in June, Singh had suffered a brutal attack allegedly at the hands of her step-niece. It is reported that Singh was beaten with a spade, which resulted in laceration to the body and a tooth was left sticking out of her chin.

She was found lying helpless on the road and public-spirited neighbours had taken her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she received treatment and was later discharged.