Peters, Watts crown King and Queen champs

Dec 22, 2020 Sports

Rawl Peters accepts his prize from Claire Benjamin in the presence of organiser Dhyan Carter.

June Watts receives her prize from Claire Benjamin in the presence of organiser Dhyan Carter.

Kaieteur News – Rawl Peters and June Watts were crowned King and Queen Champions respectively when the Twin Towers dominoes competition concluded on Sunday last at Turning Point Sports Club.
Competing against 33 starters, Peters played consistently to earn his place in the final along with Terence Wills and Andrew Yhap. Peters chalked nine points to win the encounter ahead of Wills with six points and Yhap on two points.
Watts overcame Sandra Nurse and Andrea Green to win the female segment which commenced with eight players.
The competition was sponsored by HJ 94.1 FM, DeSinco Trading, Big Boss, Royal Castle and King’s Wash Bay.

 

