Peters, Watts crown King and Queen champs

Latest update December 22nd, 2020 12:13 AM
Dec 22, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Rawl Peters and June Watts were crowned King and Queen Champions respectively when the Twin Towers dominoes competition concluded on Sunday last at Turning Point Sports Club.
Competing against 33 starters, Peters played consistently to earn his place in the final along with Terence Wills and Andrew Yhap. Peters chalked nine points to win the encounter ahead of Wills with six points and Yhap on two points.
Watts overcame Sandra Nurse and Andrea Green to win the female segment which commenced with eight players.
The competition was sponsored by HJ 94.1 FM, DeSinco Trading, Big Boss, Royal Castle and King’s Wash Bay.
Dec 22, 2020Kaieteur News – The 2021 motor racing season speeds off in just over a month’s time with the first of two Endurance meets set for the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on January 24. The Guyana...
Dec 22, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – On Friday last, Justice Priya Beharry granted bail to a person given three years of imprisonment by... more
Kaieteur News – People are asking, “Where was the moral majority when the attempt at rigging the elections was taking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]