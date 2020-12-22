Latest update December 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pensioner robbed of cash, jewellery

Dec 22, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – An 87-year-old woman of Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Sunday robbed of a quantity of cash and jewellery at her home.
The police are investigating the alleged robbery committed on 87-year-old Homeranie Balram, a pensioner of Section B #67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Reports are that the robbery occurred on the December 20, 2020 between 23:00hours and 00:00 hours at the said address by unidentified male and female suspects.
Balram told the police she secured her home and retired to bed but was awakened by the suspects who ordered her not to speak. They then ransacked her home and took the jewellery and cash.
The suspects then made their way to the upper flat of the building where they subsequently escaped.
An investigation is ongoing.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Endurance Championship 2021 Harper craving silverware

Endurance Championship 2021 Harper craving silverware

Dec 22, 2020

Kaieteur News – The 2021 motor racing season speeds off in just over a month’s time with the first of two Endurance meets set for the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on January 24. The Guyana...
Read More
Peters, Watts crown King and Queen champs

Peters, Watts crown King and Queen champs

Dec 22, 2020

Locals excited about new golfing community

Locals excited about new golfing community

Dec 21, 2020

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and better in 2021

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and...

Dec 21, 2020

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and Queen Dominoes

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and...

Dec 20, 2020

KMPA continues support of athletes

KMPA continues support of athletes

Dec 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]