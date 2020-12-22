Pensioner robbed of cash, jewellery

Kaieteur News – An 87-year-old woman of Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Sunday robbed of a quantity of cash and jewellery at her home.

The police are investigating the alleged robbery committed on 87-year-old Homeranie Balram, a pensioner of Section B #67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Reports are that the robbery occurred on the December 20, 2020 between 23:00hours and 00:00 hours at the said address by unidentified male and female suspects.

Balram told the police she secured her home and retired to bed but was awakened by the suspects who ordered her not to speak. They then ransacked her home and took the jewellery and cash.

The suspects then made their way to the upper flat of the building where they subsequently escaped.

An investigation is ongoing.