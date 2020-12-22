Pensioner robbed of cash, jewellery

Latest update December 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – An 87-year-old woman of Number 67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was on Sunday robbed of a quantity of cash and jewellery at her home.
The police are investigating the alleged robbery committed on 87-year-old Homeranie Balram, a pensioner of Section B #67 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Reports are that the robbery occurred on the December 20, 2020 between 23:00hours and 00:00 hours at the said address by unidentified male and female suspects.
Balram told the police she secured her home and retired to bed but was awakened by the suspects who ordered her not to speak. They then ransacked her home and took the jewellery and cash.
The suspects then made their way to the upper flat of the building where they subsequently escaped.
An investigation is ongoing.
Dec 22, 2020Kaieteur News – The 2021 motor racing season speeds off in just over a month’s time with the first of two Endurance meets set for the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on January 24. The Guyana...
Dec 22, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – Last Sunday, at Massy Supermarket at Turkeyen, as the cashier checked me out, Dr. Melissa Ifill, UG’s... more
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health is now looking for persons with expertise in vaccine and cold chain. He should... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]