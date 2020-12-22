One of 13 accused of killing Sophia man, remanded

Kaieteur News – One of the 13 males accused of killing a Sophia man, who intervened after they attacked and stabbed his younger brother, was yesterday remanded to prison.

The accused, Shay Carter, appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, who read the indictable charge to him. Carter was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on March 21, 2020 at B-Field Sophia, Georgetown, in the company of others, he murdered 25-year-old Kevin Campbell.

It was reported that Campbell was chopped and stabbed several times about his body just after 8:00hrs at his home allegedly by a 13-member gang.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day of the incident, two men attacked Campbell’s younger brother, Brandon, while he was standing in the yard of their home. He was stabbed twice with a scissors, one to his abdomen and another to his chest.

After hearing the commotion, Campbell rushed to his brother’s assistance and managed to get the attackers out of the yard.

It was reported that the two attackers returned later that day in the company of 11 other males, who were allegedly armed with knives, cutlasses and a pitchfork. Six of the alleged attackers went into Campbell’s house and dragged him outside.

The men then allegedly chopped and stabbed Campbell until he collapsed to the ground, before making good their escape. Campbell’s neighbours then rushed to his assistance and carried him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation in an unconscious state where he succumbed to his injuries seven days later.

An autopsy was conducted and it was revealed that Campbell died from a punctured liver. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.