New Amsterdam man dies in multiple-vehicle accident

Dec 22, 2020 News

The vehicles that were involved in the accident.

Kaieteur News – Over the past few weeks there have been several accidents involving motorcyclists that have resulted in either death or serious injuries. On Sunday December 20, 2020, at around 18:00 hrs. on Republic Road (within the vicinity of Shoe Lane and Pitt Street), New Amsterdam, there was yet another accident. This time, motorcyclist Jamal Joseph, lost his life following a collision with his motorcycle, a car and another motorcycle.

Reports are that motor car PKK 8475 driven by a 22-year-old of New Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, was proceeding north along the western side of the road, when it is alleged that Joseph was proceeding in the said direction on his motorcycle CK 1731. Police were told that Joseph tried to overtake on the eastern side, but ended up in the path of motorcycle CK 2765, owned and ridden by Sherlan Caesar of Savannah Park, Berbice.
As a result, the two motorcycles collided head-on. Caesar, after losing control, ended up colliding with the front of the motorcar.
Both motorcyclists and a pillion rider fell to the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in unconscious conditions by public spirited citizens who placed them in a passing vehicle. They were all taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by doctors on duty but Joseph died while receiving treatment.
The driver of the car is said to be suffering from head and other injuries about the body, while the pillion rider is conscious and suffering minor injuries about his body.

 

