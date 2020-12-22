Ministry records 46 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,171.

This was presented in the Ministry’s daily dashboard update which revealed, among other details, that seven persons are in the Intensive Care Unit. It was also revealed yesterday that 34 persons are in institutional isolation, 12 are in institutional quarantine and an additional 602 are in home isolation.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 159 and 5,369 persons have recovered from the virus, the Ministry has noted.