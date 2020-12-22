Lil Joe tekkin krank!

Latest update December 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 22, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Lil Joe seh how GEEGONE must not trouble de Lolo man. He want de law to tek its course.
Lil Joe nah seem to realize dat de issue is not about due process but about lack of confidence. De Private Sector Commission nah calling fuh de Lolo man and others to be dismissed without due process. Dem saying dem nah gat confidence in de man.
Lil Joe nah gat to worry about de Lolo man. Sooner dan later GEEGONE gan hold its first statutory meeting after de elections. A motion of no-confidence gan be debated about de Lolo man and de Bingo man. And dem boys nah gat fuh guess wat gan be de outcome. Dat is why de Lolo man should ensure dat he do de right think and come out smiling with he pension intact.
Dem boys believe dat Lil Joe gan also face a vote of confidence. De Congress of de party coming up soon and he backers gan gat to answer as to how he get promote ahead of Aunty V.
Lil Joe nah gat to tek krank from de PSC. Dat is another blow-blow organization.
De PPP/C nah interested in local government elections. Dem does think in terms of dollars and sense. And de sense seh how instead of wasting money on local government elections, de same money wah would ah spend can be used to give every household another $25,000.
One time Burnham bin ask workers whether dem wanted $14 per day or hydro. De workers scream hydro, thinking he meant hydroelectricity. He gave them hydrocele or what we does call go-dee.
Talk half and ask de Guyanese wah dem want: Local democracy or G$25,000?
