Largest quarry licence in region issued to Jagmohan

– to cater for influx of large-scale projects

– at least 300M tonnes of rock available for extraction

Kaieteur News – “Finally, after almost one decade since the last Quarry Licence (QL) was issued, Black Jaguar Investment Group Inc.(the company), a wholly owned subsidiary of the El Dorado Trading group of companies, has obtained on December 1st, 2020, a Quarry Licence (Large Scale).”

That was how a statement from the company described the issuance of the licence.

The principal is Tamesh Jagmohan, one of the biggest gold dealer in the country who has also been investing in housing.

Production of stones from the quarry will help to reduce incidences of shortages, especially with indications of a significant number of large-scale projects in the pipeline.

“This quarry licence was issued by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) for the extraction and processing of rock to produce boulders and various sizes of aggregate. The last QL issued was to Durban Quarries Inc. in 2010.”

The licence, obtained by the company, is located on the Mazaruni River in Region Seven in the vicinity of Marshall Falls.

“The QL covers an aerial extent of 7,086 acres, making it the single largest QL in existence in Guyana and the Caribbean. The combined acreage of the other existing QLs in Guyana is not equal in size to this newly issued QL. The area covered by this QL hosts deposits of granite and gabbro type rocks. These rocks are excellent for use as first class aggregate in the construction industry.”

According to Black Jaguar, the elevations, within 75 percent of the area, are enclosed by the QL and are greater than 200 feet – the maximum elevations exceed 300 feet.

“The 300 feet contour covers approximately 40 percent of the aerial extent of the QL. The elevation at the Mazaruni River bank is less than 50 feet. The overburden in this area is usually less than 40 feet. This leaves approximately 200 feet of rock standing above the level of the river bank which can be easily extracted.”

Black Jaguar said that the aerial extent of the 200 feet contour line with the adjustments for the river bank overburden indicates that there will be approximately 300 million tonnes of rock available for extraction above the level of the river bank.

Unlike the other quarries in operation, the company insisted that it will be engaging international quarry operators to set up multiple sites of extraction and production to maximize the output of the quarry to meet the current and expected demand in the local and regional economy.

“Other quarries in Guyana have a very limited approach to extraction and production, they operate only a single extraction and processing system no matter the size of the QL and the availability of the resource. The company plans to revolutionize the way the quarry industry operates in Guyana and to solve the chronic shortage of supply that has resulted in a resource rich country having to import aggregate to meet demand.”

Black Jaguar said that the proposed facility will be developed using state-of-the-art technology to maximize capacity and operational efficiency.

“The target for initial production is 20,000 tonnes of aggregate per week. The chronic shortage of aggregate has long been causing government infrastructure projects to run years beyond the projected deadline for completion. No longer will government or private construction be delayed due to shortages in the supply of aggregate.”

The company said that this highly efficient, new, large scale operation will allow the company to supply products to the local market in a timely manner and at very competitive prices to support the rapidly expanding development in Guyana.

The company said it is hoping to produce two million tonnes annually using new equipment.

“We will bring down cost for materials which will in turn bring down cost for expensive projects and housing, etc., that are related to the quarry sector.”