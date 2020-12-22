GIPEX goes virtual in April 2021

Kaieteur News – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana International Petroleum Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) organizers have made a decision to have the third summit conducted on a new-age virtual platform. It will be held from April 6-8, 2021.

GIPEX is an annual petroleum summit and exhibition attended by officials along Guyana’s oil and gas value chain, as well as public officials, policymakers, academics and other interested parties. It allows those parties to network, discuss developments in the industry, debate issues, showcase products and brands, and learn about the market. GIPEX is widely supported by ExxonMobil and other oil companies operating in Guyana, as well as their sub-contractors. Speakers at GIPEX’s previous annual summit came from a series of oil companies, private sector leaders, government ministers and heads of agencies.

The Summit is held to generate excitement and bring exposure to Guyana’s oil sector. Since 2015, 22 hydrocarbon discoveries have been made offshore Guyana, with 18 of those determined to be commercial so far. Guyana’s Stabroek Block alone has been proven to have about nine billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The main organizer of GIPEX is Valiant Business Media. Its partners in its venture are the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA).

To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.guyanaoilexpo.com/