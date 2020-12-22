GIPEX goes virtual in April 2021

Latest update December 22nd, 2020 12:29 AM
Dec 22, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guyana International Petroleum Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX) organizers have made a decision to have the third summit conducted on a new-age virtual platform. It will be held from April 6-8, 2021.
GIPEX is an annual petroleum summit and exhibition attended by officials along Guyana’s oil and gas value chain, as well as public officials, policymakers, academics and other interested parties. It allows those parties to network, discuss developments in the industry, debate issues, showcase products and brands, and learn about the market. GIPEX is widely supported by ExxonMobil and other oil companies operating in Guyana, as well as their sub-contractors. Speakers at GIPEX’s previous annual summit came from a series of oil companies, private sector leaders, government ministers and heads of agencies.
The Summit is held to generate excitement and bring exposure to Guyana’s oil sector. Since 2015, 22 hydrocarbon discoveries have been made offshore Guyana, with 18 of those determined to be commercial so far. Guyana’s Stabroek Block alone has been proven to have about nine billion oil-equivalent barrels.
The main organizer of GIPEX is Valiant Business Media. Its partners in its venture are the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Manufacturers and Services Association (GMSA).
To learn more about the event, visit: https://www.guyanaoilexpo.com/
Dec 22, 2020Kaieteur News – The 2021 motor racing season speeds off in just over a month’s time with the first of two Endurance meets set for the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on January 24. The Guyana...
Dec 22, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – On Friday last, Justice Priya Beharry granted bail to a person given three years of imprisonment by... more
Kaieteur News – People are asking, “Where was the moral majority when the attempt at rigging the elections was taking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]