Forklift crushes Aurora gold-miner’s leg

Kaieteur News – A gold-miner’s right leg was reportedly crushed on Sunday after he was pinned by a forklift at the Aurora Gold Mines site, Region Seven.

The injured miner employed with the Chinese company Zijing Mining Group Limited has been identified as Collin Ambersett.

According to the Human Resources Manager of the company, Peter Benny, the accident took place around 17:00hrs.

The man said to be a warehouse worker was reportedly assisting his colleagues in offloading some materials from a truck when the forklift toppled and pinned him underneath.

One of his colleagues said his right leg appeared to be crushed and they feared that it might have to be amputated. After freeing the man, a meeting was held immediately with the union for the company to act fast.

He was airlifted that evening by Roraima Airways to the city for immediate medical attention.

Benny told Kaieteur News that he was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he was admitted.

He added that that there is no need to fear that Ambersett will have his leg amputated. Benny admitted, however, that the man’s leg was indeed broken but doctors have decided to operate on the leg to fix it back in place. That operation was scheduled for 18:00hrs yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that all medical expenses were covered by the Zijing Mining Company Limited. An investigation has reportedly been launched into the mishap as well. The Chinese company had acquired the Aurora Gold Mines from Guyana Goldfields, a Canadian company, in August 2020.