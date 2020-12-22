File sent to DPP, suspect still hospitalised

Kaieteur News – More than a week after a Bartica woman and her two young daughters were burnt alive, allegedly by the woman’s husband who is also the father of the children, the case file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice. Also the suspect is still hospitalized.

This is according to Regional Commander, Dion Moore, who also stated during telephone interview that police are currently awaiting advice from the DPP on the way forward in the matter and that the suspect is still at the hospital receiving treatment for the injuries, which he sustained during the fire.

On Saturday, December 12 last, at Four Miles Squatting Area, Potaro Road, Bartica, tragedy struck after a man allegedly set a house on fire killing his wife Carolina Kennedy, 48, a housewife and their two daughters – five-year-old Mariana and three-year-old Gabriella Kennedy.

According to police, at around 21:30hrs, an unknown caller called the Bartica Police Station to report the fire. However, the fire truck was unable to reach the location and a bucket brigade was formed. When police and fire service ranks arrived, the wooden structure was completely engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, the ranks discovered the charred remains of Kennedy and her two daughters in the south-eastern corner of the house.

The bodies of the victims were subsequently removed and transported to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary.

A search was launched for the suspect and he was discovered in some bushes in close proximity to the house. While he was being placed in the back of a police vehicle, the suspect admitted to the gruesome crime.

Based on a video seen by this publication, the suspect could be heard saying, “It overbearing, I can’t bear it no more, I can’t bear it no more budday…you know wuh is it to come home and meet your woman talking to another man and she brother deh right there?”

Kaieteur News had reported that Kennedy and the suspect had been living together for the past six months and during that period, the woman had made several complaints to her mother about the suspect threatening her when he is intoxicated.

One week before the incident, the suspect had allegedly threatened to burn the house down to kill Kennedy and her daughters. The woman was encouraged to report the matter to the police and she had planned to visit the station on Monday December 14, 2020 but she was killed one day before that. The suspect was also convicted in 2018, for assaulting Kennedy.