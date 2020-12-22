Endurance Championship 2021 Harper craving silverware

Kaieteur News – The 2021 motor racing season speeds off in just over a month’s time with the first of two Endurance meets set for the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on January 24.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC); the local authority on motor sport had announced a packed race calendar in 2020 but only two of those events were hosted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first of those events was round one of the Endurance Championship which almost ended with tragedy after Romeo Singh’s starlet caught fire, and the second event was the National Race of Champions.

To this end, Dawulu ‘Afo’ Harper of Team Kinshasa has signaled his longing for the Endurance Championship with a more insatiable thirst for the Champion driver accolade.

Harper competes in the 1600cc class and although he knows that it will be tough to get past multiple-time Champion, Adrian Fernandes of Team Ramchand Wreckers, he has his heart set on grabbing the 1600cc class best driver trophy.

The experienced driver, who is yet to win the class, has come agonisingly close with a couple second and third place finishes.

However, Harper who is sponsored by Smallville Apartments, One Stop Hardware, Dave Electrical, Chippy Body Work, Motor Trend Service Center and Golden Touch is hungry for success and committed to keep working towards his dream of being the best driver among his fellow competitors.

Although 2020 was a quiet year, ‘Afo’ has maintained that his Starlet is in good condition and it will be revving loud in time for the Endurance Championship round 1 on January 24, 2020.

Harper, who also frequents normal circuit racing in the ‘Starlet Cup’, expressed his brighter admiration for Endurance, noting that, “Missing the Endurance is not an option for me. I would rather sit out from the circuit race but my passion is for the Endurance.”

Following the meet on January 24, round two of the Endurance Championship will be September 12.

On February 14, drag racing will make a highly anticipated return to the South Dakota strip which has undergone tremendous work during the pandemic and records are expected to be broken on the smoother, more leveled surface.

The much subscribed International Drag Race Meet is set for August 15 and some keen rivalry will be welcomed with many drivers from Trinidad & Tobago already signaling their interest to the GMR&SC of competing as soon as possible. (Calvin Chapman)