Appeal matter for convicted four deferred to January

Murder of Robb Street granny…

Kaieteur News – The appeal case for the four men convicted of the execution-style killing of 72-year-old Clementine Fiedtkou-Parris, who was known as Robb Street granny, has been deferred to next January.

Fiedtkou-Parris of Lot 42 Robb Street, Georgetown, was killed in her home on June 30, 2011, as part of a conspiracy for money, and was related to a property dispute.

The matter came up at the Appeal Court yesterday but had be deferred after attorney-at-law, Mark Conway, indicated to the court that he had not been properly retained by one of the convicted men , Cleon Hinds. He explained that Hinds’ family had asked for some time to accumulate the legal fees. He said they should be ready in January.

The other men were also having issues with their legal representation; their lawyers were absent from the virtual hearing except for attorney, George Thomas, who is representing Orwin Hinds. As such, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards therefore cautioned the parties to ensure that they have the necessary representation and postponed the matter to January 28, 2021.

Back in 2015, Justice Navindra Singh sentenced Orwin Hinds, called “Red Man,, of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara; Kevin October, called “Troy,” of Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Cleon Hinds and Roy Jacobs, called “Chippie” or “Black Boy” of Evans Street, Charlestown, each to serve 81 years in prison for the vicious attack.

The men must serve at least 45 years in jail before they are eligible for parole.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the fatal shooting, two men entered the woman’s yard and requested an audience with her. Upon hearing the persons’ request, she moved to the door. A gunman opened fire on her, hitting her several times about the body. After the shooting, the assailants made their escape in a waiting car.