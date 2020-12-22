Appeal Court reduces 60-year sentence for 2009 Old Year’s Day murder convict

Kaieteur News – The Appeal Court yesterday reduced the 60 years jail sentence for 2009 Old Year’s Day murder convict, Steven Allicock.

Allicock called ‘Stevie’ a father of six from Albouystown, Georgetown was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Wendell Tappin.

Tappin, 33, was stabbed on December 31, 2009, at Hill Street, Albouystown during an altercation with three men.

Allicock was implicated as the person who inflicted the fatal stab wounds to the victim. He underwent a murder trial before Justice Navindra Singh who imposed the 60 years sentence at the Georgetown High Court in 2017.

Shortly after the judgement was handed down, the 38-year-old convict filed an appeal against his sentence and conviction.

Allicock, in his document, argued that his conviction cannot stand, given the evidence presented during the trial. He contends that his sentence is excessive in all the circumstances of the case.

After examining the facts of the case, the Appeal Court bench led by Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, ruled that the evidence still reflects that Allicock is guilty of the crime. The judge noted, however, that after considering the request and arguments for a reduction of the 60-year jail term, the Court will grant the reduction to 25 years.

Prior to his arrest in 2015, Allicock remained on the run for five and a half years before he was captured. His father, Leonard, and his uncle Randolph, were also charged with the murder. They were acquitted at the Magistrate’s Court.