Another Chemical Storage Facility slated for construction

Latest update December 22nd, 2020 12:20 AM
Dec 22, 2020 News
– but no Impact Assessment required by EPA
Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is, once again, not requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) be conducted for the construction and operation of another Chemical Storage Facility.
In this instance, the proposed project — construction of a Hazardous Materials Storage Facility, is expected to be undertaken by John Fernandes Limited at Plantation Fairfield, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
An EIA is usually conducted by the EPA to evaluate the likely environmental impacts of a proposed project or development, taking into account inter-related socio-economic, cultural and human-health impacts, both beneficial and adverse.
However, the EPA in a recent public notice stated, “In accordance with Section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act, Cap 20:05, Laws of Guyana, the application for the project listed above has been screened by the Agency to assess the potential environmental impacts, and it has been determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment nor human health, and is therefore exempted from the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).”
Be that as it may, it is still allowing the general public a 30-day period to lodge any objections or concerns about the project. Appeals and objections can be submitted to the Environmental Assessment Board at the EPA’s Sophia, Georgetown office.
According to the summary on the EPA’s website, the project is strictly a storage and container transfer facility used for the storage of products and equipment, repackaging of product into tanks, filtering product as they are repackaged, quality control of the filtering operation, transportation of inventory to supply vessel.
“The imported products will be transferred to the proposed site where most of the products are filtered as they are transferred into internationally approved transportation containers through a closed-loop system to eliminate vapour emissions,” the summary outlined.
The company plans to store chemicals such as “Asphaltene Inhibitor, Corrosion inhibitor, Biocide, Biocide Filter, Hydrate Inhibitor, Demulsifier, Chlorine Scavenger, Defoamer and Hydrate Inhibitor” all used in the oil and gas sector.
The chemicals would be stored in ISO Tanks constructed from: grade 316 stainless steel with the capacity to hold 5,000 gallons per tank; plastic tanks constructed of high-density polyethylene with the 275-gallon capacity, along with steel drums constructed from carbon steel either lined or unlined.
Dec 22, 2020Kaieteur News – The 2021 motor racing season speeds off in just over a month’s time with the first of two Endurance meets set for the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri on January 24. The Guyana...
Dec 22, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – On Friday last, Justice Priya Beharry granted bail to a person given three years of imprisonment by... more
Kaieteur News – People are asking, “Where was the moral majority when the attempt at rigging the elections was taking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]