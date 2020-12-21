Wonders never cease to happen!

Latest update December 21st, 2020 3:04 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De first anniversary of oil production come and gone without a fuss. Dem oil company did promise de people dat it would produce on average of 120,000 barrels per day for de first year and dat Guyana’s take would have been US$200M.
Dem boys seh dat it tek dem oil company a full year fuh reach de 120,000 barrels. So dat means Guyana money gan get more short. De excuse was some injector problem. Dem boys seh if it tek dem so longh fuh fix a lil problem, how long it gan tek to fix a big one? Y’all think about dat. And while yuh thinking remember dat money losing
It tek a year and still Guyana nah get fuh spend a cent of de scraps wha dem oil company throw its way. And de reason why is dat certain things which shoulda been in place still nat in place and therefore de money can’t spend. In de midst of de pandemic Guyana gat US$20M sitting down in a bank book in New York simply because one party decide dat it wanted to rig de elections.
Dem boys bin done talk how Guyana not going back there. We had enough of dat in de past fuh go through dat again. So dem boys want everybody fuh know dat dem should tek de US$200M and buy more supplies of de vaccine because from de way things going we might need to immunize everyone fuh obtain herd immunity.
Talk half and find out how suddenly dem oil company fix de flaring problem.
