Training in public relations needed

Dec 21, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,
On Thursday 17th December, 2020 at about 7:30pm I drove into a Rubis gas station to purchase a bottle of cooking gas. I paid for the gas with a $5000 note, when the employee proceeded to give me $400 change in small notes of $20 and $50 whilst having $100 notes in his hands. I asked what he was doing giving me all the small change, and he gruffly replied that he was giving me my change with an air and attitude of ‘Take it or leave it’. He just nonchalantly walked away, leaving me with my ‘church collection’ in my hand.
This is not the least good for customer relations, as I for one would prefer to take my business elsewhere.
These big businesses who advertise so much top products and services should at least expose their employees to some level of training in public relations, as after all, it’s the public that is their business, while at the same time the employees should be made aware that the public’s support is the primary reason for their employment. Thank you.

Yours respectfully
M. S. Baksh

