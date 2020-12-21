Training in public relations needed

Latest update December 21st, 2020 3:04 AM
Dec 21, 2020 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
On Thursday 17th December, 2020 at about 7:30pm I drove into a Rubis gas station to purchase a bottle of cooking gas. I paid for the gas with a $5000 note, when the employee proceeded to give me $400 change in small notes of $20 and $50 whilst having $100 notes in his hands. I asked what he was doing giving me all the small change, and he gruffly replied that he was giving me my change with an air and attitude of ‘Take it or leave it’. He just nonchalantly walked away, leaving me with my ‘church collection’ in my hand.
This is not the least good for customer relations, as I for one would prefer to take my business elsewhere.
These big businesses who advertise so much top products and services should at least expose their employees to some level of training in public relations, as after all, it’s the public that is their business, while at the same time the employees should be made aware that the public’s support is the primary reason for their employment. Thank you.
Yours respectfully
M. S. Baksh
Dec 21, 2020Kaieteur News- Several golf enthusiasts have expressed their delight about the new golfing community that will be built at Maraiko Bay Resorts in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara following a trip to the...
Dec 21, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
Kaieteur News – On Friday last, Justice Priya Beharry granted bail to a person given three years of imprisonment by... more
Kaieteur News – People are asking, “Where was the moral majority when the attempt at rigging the elections was taking... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Government of Canada has taken an initiative to promote a Declaration by... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]