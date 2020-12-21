Locals excited about new golfing community

Kaieteur News- Several golf enthusiasts have expressed their delight about the new golfing community that will be built at Maraiko Bay Resorts in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara following a trip to the area on Sunday last.

The Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy have been working feverishly in promoting the sport and a number of locals have undertaken training sessions at the Academy in Woolford Avenue.

As part of their promotion, the Maraiko Bay Resorts, which drew worldwide attention in August 2020 when CIMGRO officially unveiled its impressive design for its US$1.4B Golf and Country Club Estates, has opened a first of its kind sales centre in Giftland, the country’s largest mall, and promises to give away a Free Condo to one of their first 100 clients and one year use of a complimentary electric car to the first 100 renters.

Maraiko Bay’s amenities include a school, hospital, shopping centre, PGA standard championship Golf course, marina and a fabulous beach. Every one of the luxurious, yet affordable homes are snuggled amidst centuries old trees and all are designed to provide an unimpeded vista of the majestic Mahaica River, the fabulous PGA-standard 18-hole championship golf course and the magnificent two miles of wide sandy beach along the Atlantic Ocean.

Samaria Deonauth a local golfer, who is also part of the Nesha’s Flower Land, said the project will help to improve the standard of the sport here. “We have limited entertainment in Guyana so with this venture Guyanese can expect a lot more when it comes to golf. This will enhance the skill level of the players which will pave the way for them to compete on the international level,” she said.

Melissa Khan, a new comer to the sport said this is a wonderful undertaking. “This will boost tourism and the sport of golf. Having a PGA standard course can do a lot for the sport so our players should be able to better their performance both locally and overseas.” Leon Dowlin a re-migrant stated that this augurs well for the Guyanese community.

CIMGRO plans on developing just 34% of the massive 1,000+ acre site for housing needs. An aggressive construction schedule that is supported by local and international companies with years of experience and expertise, coupled with innovative, multi-faceted construction solutions, makes the delivery of Phase I (nine holes of golf, condos, homes, shopping, school and hospital) possible in the projected timeframe, according to the developers.

One of the developers, Rudy Ramalingum explained that their approach to design and construction was unique in that by offering investors the land for construction of homes, hotels, shopping centers and other amenities at low prices or as a joint venture, they are being flooded with dozens of offers from companies and individuals who see Guyana as the last investment frontier in the 20th century.

Prospective local buyers and renters can visit the Maraiko Bay showroom at Giftland Mall every day from 10:00hrs -21:00hrs and register to win a complimentary visit to the project that includes a beach and river tour, lunch and beverage.