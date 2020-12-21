Local oil services company planning Region 3 cement plant

Kaieteur News – Guyanese-owned logistics company, VAS Energy INC. is positioning itself to benefit from Guyana’s ever expanding economy with plans to begin construction of a state-of-the-art cement factory in Region Three by February 2021.

Dharmanand Latchman, Director at VAS Energy relayed to Kaieteur News that within 14 months of breaking ground next year, the company aims to start grinding and producing cement while simultaneously working to complete construction within 24-28 months.

“The state of the art plant will have a combination of German and French technology that will produce up to 50,000 metric tons monthly of top grade cement and the plant’s investment cost will be around US $100 Million,” Latchman disclosed.

According to Latchman, the demand for cement especially with the construction boom in the coming years will greatly benefit the Guyanese people and Guyanese construction companies in all areas such as new and existing road construction, sea defence, and residential homes.

Further on, he stated “Cement is a strategic commodity essential for Guyana’s economic security, infrastructure renewal and expansion and the purpose of the cement plant project is to fulfill the demand for cement and its byproducts nationwide” with aims to cut the cost of the local market by up to 30%.

The VAS Energy Director noted too, that the company plans to employ between 180-200 employees on a full time basis and an additional 100 Guyanese in other supporting business ventures including restaurants, transportation, taxi, hotel etc.

“We also have plans to export this demanding product to neighbouring countries,” he added.

VAS Energy INC. as it says on its website was founded since 2007, and specializes in projects aimed at the global energy sector. The company says it has collaborated with external partners and outsourcing advisers to improve their projects in several energy sectors as Crude Oil Export & Import, Drillings and Oil Platforms Rigs, Oil Tankers transportation, Nanotechnology, Gas industry, and Solar and Wind energy.

“Likewise, we offer a wide range of financial platforms adapted to each of our client and partners depending on the sector to which their investment is directed, thus achieving maximizing profits and minimizing investment risks,” the website said.