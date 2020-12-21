Let the debate on partition be free and harmonious

DEAR EDITOR,

Kindly allow me to respectfully respond to Freddie Kissoon’s column of 12-18-20 titled “an AFC parliamentarian openly called for ethnic partition”.

Freddie Kissoon informs us that an African AFC MP called for partition of Guyana and there was no objection by his colleagues. Why is Freddie so surprised at this? I for one support Mr Eusi Kwayana original 1961 suggestion to partition Guyana. Freddie himself writes “In a troubled land bedeviled by ethnic strife for 70 years, journalism owes it to the people of Guyana to identify their leaders who want to break up Guyana.” So said, so done Freddie. After 70 years we still cannot get along as the West Berbice riots exemplified. Given that there was no objection by the rest of his AFC colleagues it shows that there is an underlying undercurrent of sympathy for each group going their separate ways by a party that gave it their best shot and sees no other way forward. What’s the fuss Freddie? Freddie wrote that “In this county, a sitting MP who is in fact inside the hierarchy of his/her party voiced a preference for the ethnic separation of the Guyanese territory, and no media house, no other political party, no one from civil society has entered a debate with this person about that untenable position generated from a dangerous temperament”.

Well thanks to Freddie the debate to partition Guyana has begun all over again like night follows day. Let the truth be told with no holds barred. Let the Press be free to facilitate the debate in a harmonious manner.

Lets name some of the prominent usual suspects who believe that their ethnicity comes first and that they would be better off on their own. Mr Lincoln Lewis wrote “I am African first then Guyanese second”. Dr. David Hinds constantly argues from an Afrocentric viewpoint and has never rejected his mentor’s Mr. Kwayana’s call for partition. So does Mr. Eric Phillips whose Afrocentricities are legendary.

Freddie, nothing is “shocking, sickening or psychologically twisted” nowadays where race relations is concerned.

With Ms Kathy Hughes being investigated by the Ethnic Relations Commission over facebook comments what can be more surprising now of the AFC? They have finally woken up to the truth that all is not well in the state of Denmark.

Faithfully,

Sultan Mohamed