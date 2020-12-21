Journalist allegedly robbed and beaten

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old journalist was allegedly beaten and robbed of his belongings on Sunday night. The man was identified as Michael Benjamin of Parafaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, a former reporter at Kaieteur News. Benjamin a former boxer was crowned Guyana lightweight champion following a win by majority decision over Jeff Roberts in November 1987.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at around 22:30hrs at First Avenue, Dairy. Based on information received the man was driving motor car PMM 2732 on the Canal #1 Public Road heading in the western direction. As he turned into First Avenue, Dairy Old Bridge, he accidently hit a motorcycle causing the driver and the pillion rider to fall on the ground.

He reported that he exited his car to check on the men, and indicated to them that he doesn’t want the problem to escalate and was willing to compensate them to which they agreed. The two men then demanded a sum of $40,000 for the damages done to their motorcycle. Benjamin reported that he went home to collect some money and returned with $30,000 and told them that was all he could give them at this time.

The men got angry and as a result they reportedly punched and kicked Benjamin about his body causing him to fall to the ground. One of the men allegedly went into the man’s pocket and took out his cellphone and the $30,000 in cash. They reportedly escaped on their motorcycle in the eastern direction of the Canal #1 Public Road. The police revealed that checks were made around the area but nothing was seen. Investigation into the matter is still ongoing.