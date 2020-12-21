EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League to be bigger and better in 2021

Kaieteur News– Sponsor of the annual East Bank Football Association / Ralph Green Under-11 League, USA based Ralph Green, has informed that the fifth edition of the tournament which should have been played this year but suffered like many other sports due to the covid-19 pandemic, will be bigger and better in 2021.

Whilst stating his disappointment with not being able to have the youths engaged this year, Green said that the safety and health of the future stars who exhibit their skills during competition is priority and promised that next year’s edition would be exciting.

”I want to assure the EBFA and players that whilst many would have been disappointed given the fact that the tournament did not come off this year, next year we would be coming bigger and better. I am in discussion already with coordinator Franklin Wilson, looking at ways of enhancing the tournament. We have already procured two sets of goals for the tournament and looking at other ways of making the experience for our youngsters, more memorable.”

A total of twelve teams participated in the 2019 edition of the tournament which was won by Vurlon Mills Academy which edged Riddim Squad FC 2-1 in the final; all the matches were played at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Timehri Panthers won the third place game getting past Kuru Kururu Warriors, 3-1. The other competing teams were, Agricola, Eagles FC of Stewartville, Swan FC, Friendship All Stars, Diamond United, Samatta Point/Kaneville, Grove Hi Tech, and Fruta Conquerors.

An increase in teams from 12 to 16 is being considered as well as teams receiving complete uniforms. Currently, teams are presented with branded shirts (inclusive of the EBFA logo) to play, whilst branded size 4 balls are also used.

The 2019 edition saw each player collecting a knapsack whilst Coaches were outfitted with polo shirts. Each player from the first and second placed teams was presented with replica trophies while the third and fourth placed teams got medals.

Plaques were presented to the Most Valuable Player, Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer, Most Promising Player, Most Disciplined Player and the Best Coach.