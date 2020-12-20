Thief nabbed in Superbet; cash recovered

Kaieteur News – A thief was caught in a Superbet outlet located at Zeeburg, Public Road, West Coast Demerara, attempting to steal some cash and other items.

To compound problems, it was after hours when the business was closed that the intruder was caught.

The suspect was identified as Santanan Sahadeo, 47, a labourer of Zeelugt Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo.

According to the police report, the incident occurred between the hours of 19:30hrs on Friday and 00:30 on Saturday.

Based on information received, the owner of the Superbet, Jeetchadra Kishore, 42, of Stewartville, reportedly told investigators that the outlet would normally be supervised by one of his staffers.

Reports are that about 19:30hrs, the staffer secured the outlet and then went home.

Later that night, someone from the area called and said noises were heard coming from inside the building. The police responded and checks were made. They observed a man inside the building. The owner was subsequently contacted and informed of the incident.

Upon the arrival of Kishore, the main access door was opened and the suspect apprehended. Checks were made in and around the building and at the western end of the building, a sum of $156,620 in cash and five packs of cigarettes were found in a clear plastic bag. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Leonora Police Station, where investigations are still ongoing.