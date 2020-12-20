Spirit of Christmas has Defeated the Pandemic – Merry Christmas to All!

Consumer Concerns

Kaieteur News – Today is the beginning of Christmas Week, which in the Guyanese tradition, forms part of Christmas with the 25th – Christmas Day, being its climax.

It is therefore appropriate for us to greet our readers with the traditional greeting: ‘Merry Christmas to you and yours!’

In the past, there were many years, which were described as “annus mirabilis” – a wonderful year but almost none which could be described as “annus miserabilis”- a disastrous or distressing year.

The year 2020 has the infamous distinction of being classified as one of the worst years in Guyanese history- an “annus miserabilis.”

In this year, Guyanese people were tormented with strange and dangerous political happenings, the likes of which had never before been experienced. But even worse, the country suddenly became enveloped by the COVID-19 pandemic, which almost destroyed the social and cultural life as well as the business life and economy of the country. People could no longer meet in groups – the restaurants and other public places had to be closed and at funerals and weddings, only the few who were directly concerned could attend.

Business meetings were aborted or had to take place by Zoom, a very impersonal way which led to minimum participation. Examples of this were the Annual General Meetings of public companies such as Banks DIH and Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) which were once attended by thousands, all in a festive atmosphere.

With the lockdowns and curfews, business hours were severely restricted and the tempo of the economy became slower and slower, resulting in thousands of workers in the private sector being laid off or put on half-pay.

As we moved from the third to the last quarter of the year, the atmosphere began to change and it seemed to us that the Christmas spirit and ethos, which are so much a part of the Guyanese psyche, began to assert or manifest itself and people seemed to become kinder and more charitable to each other.

Though the state was in deficit, it decided to encourage the population with a message of optimism and hope: Old Age pensions were increased; many taxes were abolished or reduced; cost of water was subsidized; hampers of food were distributed and households gifted $25,000.

Whether or not the state was influenced by the Christmas spirit, ordinary folk showed greater concern for their fellow man and would do what they could to help the needier.

Christmas time, with its long school holidays, the Nativity Story with which children could identify, the many Christmas songs and carols which refer to children and the festive celebrations where children always had a place, made Christmas a children’s celebration. Though the schools were closed for several months, children communicated with each other by telephone and internet or would even visit each other and were the group, which had overcome the fear of COVID-19 and were prepared to celebrate Christmas.

Now we are at the threshold of Christmas, the blythe spirit of the festival seemed to have put the drooling moroseness exuded by the pandemic to flight. The shops have been decorated and have brought out their Christmas goods, and shoppers are appearing in greater numbers, and the commercial districts have recovered much of their liveliness with the brilliant light-up of the tree-lined Main Street Avenue being the centre piece proclaiming that Christmas is alive and well as it always was.

The newspapers and television stations have their fill of colourful advertisements with various Christmas motifs and music strengthening the “feel” of season, and allowing people to enjoy the famous “Christmas weather” with its cool breezes, blue skies, low silver clouds, vegetation of a brighter green, sunlight with a golden tint, pastel sunsets and long dusks bathed in light blue light.

The pandemic has not affected the Guyanese Christmas menu, which has continued with its cook-up, pepperpot, ham, barbecued chicken and roast potatoes, curries and roti, braised or fresh vegetables, with desserts of fresh fruit and various types of cakes and the ever-present ginger beer.

The Guyanese Christmas lunch or dinner has asserted its invincibility to the pandemic.

The pandemic mists of depressing pessimism which had clouded most of 2020 have now been dissipated by the resurgence of the Christmas Spirit.

