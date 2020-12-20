Mahaica golf estate developers offering free condo, electric cars

Kaieteur News – Maraiko Bay Resorts in Mahaica, Guyana, which was unveiled in August, promising a US$1.4B Golf and Country Club Estate, is promising to give away a free condo.

The developers have what it says is a first-of-its-kind sales center in Giftland, the country’s largest mall. There will be free condo up for grabs for the first 100 clients and one year use of a complimentary electric car to the first 100 renters.

“The mega-project was the first major project announced in the newly oil rich Guyana and seemingly the investment catalyst that has spurred announcement of several world class hotels and a host of other major investments in the country that will ensure that thousands of construction and hospitality jobs are brought to Guyanese,” a statement of the developers said yesterday.

Maraiko Bay’s amenities, which include a world class school, hospital, shopping, PGA standard championship golf course, marina and a beach, will only serve to complement the upcoming hotels and major airlines that are scheduled to bring a projected four million travelers to Guyana annually.

“Since the initial announcement of Maraiko Bay Golf Resort, ExxonMobil confirmed that two additional discoveries in the Guyana-Suriname basin has made the region the most potentially profitable in history and expects to be operating five FPSOs…”

The developers pointed to the recent statement of ExxonMobil’s Senior Vice President of Exploration and new ventures, Mike Cousins, who said: “Our first discovery in Suriname extends ExxonMobil’s leading position in South America, building on our successful investments in Guyana…” we will continue to leverage our deep-water expertise and advanced technology to explore frontier environments with the highest value resource potential.”

Add to that, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced sweeping changes to support Direct Foreign Investment and several massive infrastructure projects have already been approved that will see Guyana, Suriname and Brazil benefiting from recently signed accords between the countries.

The developers said that several major local Guyanese businesses have signed agreements to purchase lots and homes, supply services and materials, build and operate sections of the project in the recent weeks, and offers to construct a luxury resort and the marina still under consideration.

“From the design of the underground utilities to the sea defence and security systems, the well thought out green economy project has captured the imagination of both Guyanese and international buyers with offers to purchase coming from as far away as Australia, Singapore and Saudia Arabia.”

One of the developers, Rudy Ramalingum, explained that their approach to design and construction was unique in that by offering investors the land for construction of homes, hotels, shopping centers and other amenities at low prices or as a joint venture, they are being flooded with dozens of offers from companies and individuals who see Guyana as the last investment frontier in the 20th century.

Prospective local buyers and renters can visit the Maraiko Bay showroom at Giftland Mall every day from 10:00 hrs. to 21:00 hrs. and register to win a complimentary visit to the project that includes a beach and river tour, lunch and beverage.

International buyers can call or obtain more information on the project by visiting www.cimgro.com