Kaieteur News – How long is Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon going to dodge critical questions on the oil and gas sector? As he should know from Scripture, little brother Joseph was sold into slavery by his own brothers, yet he turned around and rescued them in their hour of great need.
This is what we at the Kaieteur News call upon our own brother Joseph to do. Don’t sell us down the drain with this oil, but give us, expectant Guyanese brothers and sisters, courageous and strong leadership in our time of need, just like the biblical Joseph did for his own people.
Look at the Vice President, who gets away with babbling about releasing a whole set of things – permits, licences, and reports – but delivers absolutely nothing. Guyana needs an Opposition Leader to stand up and say something tangible. Say something meaningful on this oil and gas of ours. Mr. Harmon should know that the longer he keeps on dodging, the more suspicious – even terribly compromised – he appears. When a man takes vows of silence to this extreme on matters of national importance, then all Guyana is left to wonder, who he is protecting? Which political friends is he covering for, and willing to make himself look impotent and lacking in understanding of his role and the expectations that go with his responsibility?
To Opposition Leader Harmon, we at KN say: “Stop the silence. Stand up, say something, do something. Live up to the demanding obligations that are part of oil patriotism and national political leadership.”
Harmon needs to stand, speak and deliver
Dec 20, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
