Latest update December 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese version of the ‘Fast and Furious’

Dec 20, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – Passengers of this minibus thought they were filming a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie scene after they landed on top of the rails of this bridge located at Sussex and Saffon Streets, Charlestown, next to the market. A few of them received cuts from the shattered glass windows while others suffered minor concussions.
Kaieteur News was told that the driver of the bus had almost slammed into a motorcar in front of him but swerved instead and drove up onto the rails of the bridge, in this position.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and Queen Dominoes

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and Queen Dominoes

Dec 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – White Castle Fish Shop of Hadfield Street and Dunstani Borrow have thrown their support behind the Twin Tower King and Queen dominoes competition which is set for today at...
Read More
KMPA continues support of athletes

KMPA continues support of athletes

Dec 20, 2020

Joshua Da Silva is 6th Windies Keeper to score a fifty on debut

Joshua Da Silva is 6th Windies Keeper to score a...

Dec 20, 2020

GABF releases provisional squad for FIBA WC qualifiers

GABF releases provisional squad for FIBA WC...

Dec 20, 2020

Timothy’s Motorcycle & Spares donates man of the series motorcycle for Big Man Cricket

Timothy’s Motorcycle & Spares donates man...

Dec 20, 2020

GABF hosts first virtual AGM

GABF hosts first virtual AGM

Dec 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]