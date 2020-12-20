Guyanese version of the ‘Fast and Furious’

Latest update December 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Passengers of this minibus thought they were filming a ‘Fast and Furious’ movie scene after they landed on top of the rails of this bridge located at Sussex and Saffon Streets, Charlestown, next to the market. A few of them received cuts from the shattered glass windows while others suffered minor concussions.
Kaieteur News was told that the driver of the bus had almost slammed into a motorcar in front of him but swerved instead and drove up onto the rails of the bridge, in this position.
