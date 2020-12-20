Latest update December 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Grandmother; child, 2, dead after Pomeroon River boat mishap

Dec 20, 2020

– drunk grandfather in custody

Dead: Agatha gill and her grandson, Marley0

Kaieteur News – A grandmother and her grandson, 2, died on Friday following a boat mishap in the Pomeroon River, Region Two.
Meanwhile, the grandfather who was captaining the boat and said to be intoxicated at the time is in police custody.
Agatha Gill, 38, and the toddler, identified as Marley, drowned around 20:00hrs in Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon, Region Two.
Reports are that earlier that evening, Agatha, also known as ‘Aunty Gata’ and her husband, Riley Gill, had left their Friendship Canal home in a wooden “balahoo” boat to imbibe alcohol at a shop in the area. The couple took Marley, who was left in their care, with them.
According to police, while returning from the drinking session, an intoxicated Riley Gill lost control of the boat, which was powered by a 75-horse power engine.
He told investigators that as he entered the Friendship Canal, his propeller struck a coconut husk causing him to lose control of the engine.
The boat then crashed into the edge of the left-side river bank and capsized, covering them underneath. He was able to free himself but his wife and their grandson remained trapped under the boat.
He claimed that he tried to pull them free but all his efforts proved futile.
Kaieteur News understands that he then alerted nearby residents who rushed out to assist him in turning over the boat.
Unconscious, both Marley and his grandmother were taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital, Charity.
Doctors there pronounced the two dead on arrival. Their bodies were taken to the Suddie Morgue, on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
The reportedly drunk grandfather was taken away into police custody at the Charity Police Station.

 

