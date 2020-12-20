Giftland introduces measures to limit crowding during Christmas shopping

Latest update December 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – As the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, Giftland is insisting that it is trying its best to keep everyone working and shopping in a safe environment.
“Having effective COVID-19 safety measures in place has been our paramount priority and it is key in providing service that is safe for our patrons and employees. As we approach our biggest season of the year, we wish to reinstate our strict protocols to remind our patrons of the importance, as we are facing the greatest public health challenge of our lifetime.”
The Turkeyen mall warned that customers visiting that they must wear a mask at all times.
“It is compulsory before entering to get a temperature test, then sanitize either by washing hands vigorously or by simply walking through any of our sanitization chambers. Customers are advised to maintain social distancing at all times in which no loitering or congregating is allowed. All passageways and walkways are required to remain clear at all times.”
To avoid overcrowding, Giftland said its personnel will be working with a strict section measuring system to closely monitor the traffic in various areas of the mall.
“If a particular area has reached its maximum capacity, without compromise, patrons will be required to wait or allowed access to another available area that has not reached its maximum capacity. Together, we need to remain vigilant and continue to follow all recommended health and safety precautions.”
Giftland reminded that COVID-19 does not recognize borders and no one is safe until all are protected.
“Our sincere thank you to all public health workers, scientist, front line workers and federal government agencies that are working tirelessly to upkeep the safety within our country, their commitment to fight against COVID-19 has been an inspiration to us all and we are forever grateful for their efforts.”
