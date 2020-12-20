Diamond man dead after struck down by Housing Ministry pickup

Kaieteur News – A Diamond man is now dead after he was struck on Friday by a pickup owned by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The pedestrian has been identified as Vijai Doodnauth, 27, of Sea Dam, Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

The man was reportedly struck down by the ministry’s vehicle just around 18:45 hrs.

According police, the driver of the pickup who resides in Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown, claimed that Doodnauth ran into the path of his vehicle.

He told investigators that he was heading north towards Georgetown along the Diamond Public Road on the western carriageway. The driver said that while in the vicinity of Courts, Doodnauth who was reportedly standing on the concrete median in center of the road ran across suddenly.

He allegedly mashed brakes but could not avoid colliding with the man.

The impact flung Doodnauth some distance away and he fell onto the paved roadway. He was severely injured and lay there motionless. The driver picked him up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Doodnauth was still alive but unconscious, and doctors there admitted him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Hours later at 02:22 hrs., police reported, Doodnauth succumbed to his injuries.

The ministry’s driver was arrested and police tested him for alcohol but not a trace was found in his system.

This has been the second time in six days that a pedestrian has been struck down by a vehicle belonging to one of the ministries.

Kaieteur news reported last Wednesday that a drunken ministry driver was in custody after an accident with a salesman. That accident took place around 20:45 hrs. on Monday, December 14, along the Plantain Walk Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The victim, Basil Persaud, 57, of Lot C Middle Street, Pouderoyen was reportedly crossing the road when a Pitbull minibus hit him down.

That bus belongs to the Ministry of Human Service and Social Protection.

Persaud survived but had sustained injuries. Police had tested the driver for alcohol and they found that he was above the legal limit.

The driver has since reached out to Kaieteur News to state his side of the story. He admitted that he had imbibed a few but denied failing the breathalyzer test. He even alleged that he did not strike the man down but rather the man ran into his mirror. He told Kaieteur News that he had taken the victim to the hospital. He labeled the man as a “junkie” and claimed that he was not severely injured.