CANU seizes 188 pounds of ganja in Dartmouth; woman among 4 arrested

Kaieteur News – An intelligence-led operation at Dartmouth, Region 2, yesterday resulted in four persons being arrested and a large amount of marijuana seized.

According to the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), four persons are in custody. A woman is included.

The marijuana was neatly packaged, bearing what appears to be a British flag on the plastic.

It is believed that the packages were smuggled to Guyana from Venezuela.

The Dartmouth operations were as a result from intelligence gathered, Kaieteur News was told.

The marijuana was seized and the persons remain in custody pending additional investigations.

CANU’s chief, James Singh, said that these operations are all countrywide, in keeping with government’s directive.

“CANU is extending is operations across the country – Berbice , Essequibo… the aim is to disrupt the routes and to also deter persons. We are not waiting at the airports or wharves. We are coming where you feel comfortable. We are not going to allow any community to become contaminated. We are working closer with the community policy groups and other agencies. We want to continue to build public confidence and trust.