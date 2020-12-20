Auditor General recommends police investigation into Sussex Street drug bond

Latest update December 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, has recommended that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) launch an “in-depth” investigation into the controversial Sussex Street bond, which was rented for $12.5M monthly by the Ministry of Health (MoH), under the previous APNU+AFC regime.
In the AG’s special audit report on the Albouystown bond, it was highlighted that proper procedures were not adhered to with respect to awarding of the contract to Linden Holding Incorporated (the landlord) for the leasing of warehouse facility at Lot 29 Sussex Street, Albouystown, to serve as an offsite medical storage facility for the MoPH and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
The principal for Linden Holding is businessman, Larry Singh.
He is also facing legal actions by the government for a supply of arms and ammunition for the army which were reportedly not delivered, according to a contract that was signed.
“Notably, tender board procedures were not followed,” the released AG report explicitly highlights. It was released by the Attorney General Chambers yesterday.
As part of its recommendations, the Audit Office recommends that the MoPH ensure that there is full compliance with the Procurement Act 2003 with respect of awarding of contracts. It was also recommended that the Ministry of Legal Affairs, with intentions of bringing closure to this matter, and if necessary, take appropriate disciplinary action against any culpable officers.
In 2018, Kaieteur News had reported that the former A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government had exited the drug bond at Sussex Street, Albouystown, but not before racking up a bill of $314.6M. The controversy became intensified when it was discovered late 2016 that the facility was merely storing items such as lubricants and condoms.
However, in the AG’s report, it was highlighted that while the government was slated to pay $475M in rent, it only managed to pay $338M. Notably, no letter of the outstanding payment for $137 has been dispatched to the MoPH.
