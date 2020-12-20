Latest update December 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

An Opposition Christmas

Dec 20, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Opposition politicians getting jumpy. Dem know dem naughty dis year during de elections and dem wondering wha Santa gun bring fuh dem.
Already nuff of dem businessmen wha used to shower them with gifts nah send nothing fuh dem. And it look like Santa might also do de same.
But Santa seh how dem punish enough. He tell his elves that one of dem aged 20 years over de past seven months. De man does dye he hair but even dat can’t hide how older and magga he looking these days. Santa seh he gat de perfect gift fuh dis man. He gun send e de Lolo man and de Bingo Man. He seh dem three deserve one another. Dem could play snakes and ladder like how dem bin playing with de votes of Region Four during de tabulations.
Lil Joe tell Santa how he has been good dis year. Santa can’t stop laughing.
De Worst Possible Alternative up to dem wickedness. Dem trying fuh stir trouble in de country. And Santa vex with them too. He seh dem is rebels without a Claus.
Santa meet up with de man who part de Red Sea. He ask him, “What you want fuh Christmas?’
De man wha part de Red Sea shouted, “You mean you did not get my email?”
But de best story was de man wha lose power. When Santa ask he wha he want, he seh he want deh back at State House. Santa arrange fuh he be in Irfaan guard hut.
Talk half and enjoy de holidays!

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and Queen Dominoes

White Castle Fish Shop, Borrow back King and Queen Dominoes

Dec 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – White Castle Fish Shop of Hadfield Street and Dunstani Borrow have thrown their support behind the Twin Tower King and Queen dominoes competition which is set for today at...
Read More
KMPA continues support of athletes

KMPA continues support of athletes

Dec 20, 2020

Joshua Da Silva is 6th Windies Keeper to score a fifty on debut

Joshua Da Silva is 6th Windies Keeper to score a...

Dec 20, 2020

GABF releases provisional squad for FIBA WC qualifiers

GABF releases provisional squad for FIBA WC...

Dec 20, 2020

Timothy’s Motorcycle & Spares donates man of the series motorcycle for Big Man Cricket

Timothy’s Motorcycle & Spares donates man...

Dec 20, 2020

GABF hosts first virtual AGM

GABF hosts first virtual AGM

Dec 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]