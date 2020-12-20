An Opposition Christmas

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Opposition politicians getting jumpy. Dem know dem naughty dis year during de elections and dem wondering wha Santa gun bring fuh dem.

Already nuff of dem businessmen wha used to shower them with gifts nah send nothing fuh dem. And it look like Santa might also do de same.

But Santa seh how dem punish enough. He tell his elves that one of dem aged 20 years over de past seven months. De man does dye he hair but even dat can’t hide how older and magga he looking these days. Santa seh he gat de perfect gift fuh dis man. He gun send e de Lolo man and de Bingo Man. He seh dem three deserve one another. Dem could play snakes and ladder like how dem bin playing with de votes of Region Four during de tabulations.

Lil Joe tell Santa how he has been good dis year. Santa can’t stop laughing.

De Worst Possible Alternative up to dem wickedness. Dem trying fuh stir trouble in de country. And Santa vex with them too. He seh dem is rebels without a Claus.

Santa meet up with de man who part de Red Sea. He ask him, “What you want fuh Christmas?’

De man wha part de Red Sea shouted, “You mean you did not get my email?”

But de best story was de man wha lose power. When Santa ask he wha he want, he seh he want deh back at State House. Santa arrange fuh he be in Irfaan guard hut.

Talk half and enjoy de holidays!