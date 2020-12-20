$299M distributed; almost 12,000 households reached in Region 4 – 1,170 ‘pink slips’ filled out

COVID-19 cash grant…

Kaieteur News – Approximately $299M of the Government’s COVID-19 relief cash grant has, so far, been distributed to 11,968 households in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

The Government, according to a statement, said it aims to disburse $3.4 billion to 136,000 households in the region.

Region Four’s Regional Executive Officer (Ag.), Deryck Persaud, said with 6,641 households receiving the cash grant on the East Coast Demerara, an estimated $166,025,000 has been disbursed on the coast.

The communities include Cane Grove, Hope, Victoria, Unity and Supply (Mahaica). A total of 969 pink/query forms have been issued.

On the East Bank Demerara, 5,327 households have received the grant, with $133,175,000 already disbursed. Some 201 pink forms were also issued.

Communities along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and the Demerara River have also benefitted.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, had said the Government’s position on disbursing the cash grant would remain constant.

Earlier this month the Minister said: “We will be issuing to primary households, and those households that cannot be verified as independent, they will have to fill out a ‘pink’ form to be verified. Following the verification, the secondary households will be provided for.”

The names, addresses and contact information of persons who were not at home during the distribution have been collected, and arrangements will be made for them to collect their grants at a later date.

Primary household owners have been advised to have a valid form of identification in their possession to receive the grant. A valid Guyana identification card, a valid driver’s licence or a valid passport are all effective forms of identification.