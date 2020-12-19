Truth and a just political dispensation is needed for national reconciliation

DEAR EDITOR,

Our agenda (GUA) for the New Year 2021 will be the continued promotion of National Reconciliation, Peace, and Justice while our Cultural Heritage remains the Substratum. National Reconciliation can only be achieved when it is grounded in Truth and a Just Political Dispensation in which all Guyanese Stakeholders Fundamental Rights to inclusive Governance is Recognized, Respected and permitted by the Governing Authority as stated in Article 13 of the Guyana Constitution.

It must rotate around a common agenda which translates in the empowerment of Guyanese to land for housing and small scale Agricultural Cultivation, benefit from our mineral resource extraction and our oil/gas wealth.

Guyanese are being conditioned ever since we have been granted independence to live within a narrow confine as in George Orwell’s Animal Farm. And on this occasion as in the Plunder of our Bauxite, Gold, and Timber, the wealth of the Nation is being accrued by the Political Elites. There will be no objection or expectation of any money from the wealth generated by our oil/gas sector to help alleviate our people from their poverty-stricken existence which is an Evil and inhumane design.

And yet there are so many of our Guyanese compatriots with their Academic Accreditation who unwittingly allow this to happen, unable to see the bigger picture that we are standing on a political precipice and who are yet to realize that the Creative Arts is the Illuminating Force that has guided humanity out of the Dark Ages and yet again we have to endure the harsh experience of not missing the water only when the well runs dry. Best Wishes for the season and a Prosperous New Year 2021.

Yours Faithfully,

Desmond Alli

(General Secretary Guyana United Artists GUA)