Minibus driver remanded for allegedly killing female passenger

Dec 19, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A minibus driver was on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly killing a female passenger during September 2020.
The defendant, Travis Gordon Benjamin, of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the indictable charge was read to him.
The charge stated that between September 25 – 27, 2020, he murdered Vanessa Bishop.
The court was told that the defendant and the deceased were not known to each other. It is reported that on September 25, about 22:00 hrs. at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, Bishop stopped Benjamin’s bus and boarded the vehicle but never reached her destination.
However, on September 27, around 04:30 hrs., Bishop arrived at the Georgetown Public Hospital with wounds about her body. She was admitted but later died. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Benjamin was arrested and subsequently charged with murder. The matter was adjourned to January 5, 2021, for report.

