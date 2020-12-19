Man remanded to prison for Arakaka Police Outpost arson attempt

Kaieteur News – An Arakaka man was remanded to prison for allegedly setting fire to the Arakaka Police Outpost a week ago.

Roscoe McIntyre, 29, of Central Arakaka Village, Region One, who was arrested on December 12 in relation to incident, made an appearance at the Port Kaituma Police Station before Magistrate Delon Bess, via Skype, on Thursday.

McIntyre was charged, under Section 143 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, with setting fire to a public building. He pleaded not guilty to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting on the incident, Roscoe was accused of breaking into a home and stealing clothes and a bottle of gasoline. It was the same gasoline that McIntyre allegedly used to set the police outpost on fire. McIntyre allegedly barricaded the door with a padlock and lit the building on fire. At the time, police ranks were inside performing duties in the Enquiries Office. The police report stated that the front door of the building was scorched and a five-gallon bottle that was at the front door was partly burnt. Reports are that no one was injured during the incident.