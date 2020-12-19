Interdicted police officer granted $300,000 bail on fatal dangerous driving charges

Kaieteur News – An interdicted policeman, who was involved in a smashup on the Whim Public Road in August of this year, made his first court appearance at the Whim Magistrate Court to answer to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Simon Alder appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh and is accused of driving motorcar, PWW 582, in a manner dangerous to the public on August 2. His actions caused the death of 21-year-old Jessica Leitch of Rose Hall Town; 21-year-old GDF Air Corps officer, Kwesi Lewis, of Corriverton; and 25-year-old Reon Moriah, a labourer, also of Corriverton. Alder, who was represented by attorney-at-law Dexter Todd, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In addition to the dangerous driving charges laid to him in court yesterday, Prosecutor Orin Joseph told the court that Alder was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle to which he pleaded guilty. He was fined and pleaded guilty for DUI.

His attorney, via Zoom, made a bail application and pointed out that Alder is still a serving member of the Guyana Police Force. The prosecutor, however, informed Todd and the court that Alder was in fact interdicted. Magistrate Singh subsequently placed him on $100,000 bail on each count. He was ordered to report to the Springlands Police Station monthly.

He is set to return to court on December 21 for report.