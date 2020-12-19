Latest update December 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Health Ministry records 34 new COVID-19 cases

Dec 19, 2020

The COVID-19 dashboard.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 6,076 as indicated in their daily dashboard update.
The dashboard also shows 588 patients in home isolation, 35 in institutional isolation and six in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
An additional 19 persons are in institutional quarantine and, 91 more persons have recovered. The total number of recoveries, according to the Ministry, is 5,288.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 159 deaths.

