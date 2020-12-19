Guyana will never allow itself to be dragged back to the dark days

DEAR EDITOR,

I am appalled and angry at the statement purportedly made by a sitting member of Parliament, a politician and a former Minister of Government.

The statement attached to that person’s name is no joking matter and should be investigated properly by the Ethnic Relations Commission, the police and the party’s Executive to arrive at the truth.

Hopefully, the ERC would not drag its foot on this matter.

If true, such a harmful statement being made by a former Senior Minister of the A Partner for National Unity and Alliance for Change Government would be telling. It is racist and misinformed not to mention misguided. It is in bad taste and could make the line between racial hostility and racial tolerance disappear.

We have come a long and far way as a people. We have sacrificed a great lot to finally be able to achieve racial tolerance amongst all the people of Guyana. We have crossed the border and bridge of indifference and now we are arriving where we want to be. Sure, we have a long way to go but no man, not even a Former Parliamentarian is going to get in the way of progress.

Guyana will never allow itself to be dragged back to the dark days where there were cases of race hate and it was acceptable to be openly racist.

Regards,

Attiya Baksh