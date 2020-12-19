Demerara 50 overs U-19 cricket GT take title

Latest update December 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dec 19, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Heavy rain at Everest in the City and Enmore on the East coast of Demerara resulted in both final round matches in the Demerara U19 Inter Association being washed out without a ball being bowled. As a result Georgetown were declared Champions of the four-team competition which also involved West Demerara, East Coast and East Bank.
The tournament, which commenced last Monday, was badly affected by the adverse weather.
